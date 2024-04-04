Fraser Crichton, Corporate Fleet Manager at Dundee City Council, discusses the importance of accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to ensure that disabled people are not left behind in the EV revolution.

The accessibility of electric vehicle chargers is improving – but are they accessible for those with a disability? With the phasing out of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030 rapidly approaching – and the number of disabled drivers to increase to 2.7 million by 2035, half of them reliant on public charging – is enough being done to ensure that disabled people are not left behind in the electric vehicle transition?

Accessibility meets technological innovation

These are questions that we considered in the development of our Clepington Road charging hub, the fourth charging hub in Dundee – a city that is fast becoming recognised as one of the UK’s EV capitals.

Dundee already has over 400 charge points, 215 of which are council owned, and facilitates an average of 381 charging sessions per day. Our council fleet boasts over 200 electric vehicles and is estimated to have saved 419.91 kg of CO2 in 2023. The council believes that to deliver equitable access to EV charging infrastructure, all EV charge points should be designed to be as accessible as possible.

Our groundbreaking Clepington Road charging hub, opened in April 2023, uses innovative design catering to disabled and less able-bodied drivers. Designed in conjunction with charities and manufacturers, as well as disabled drivers themselves, our aim was to integrate accessibility into the electric vehicle revolution.

Accessibility was considered at every stage when designing the charging spaces at the Clepington Road hub. Some of the key features include:

All bays are an accessible size of 3.6m wide and 6m long, allowing space around the vehicle for wheelchairs

Unobstructed routes around the charge points and level access across the site No pavements preventing access to charge points Charge points are not located on raised plinths Removal of bollards from around charge points

Use of colour coding The use of colour contrasting wheel stops in the bay to prevent vehicles from encroaching on the charge points and ensuring safe access routes Colour coding of charging cables to improve visibility and reduce trip hazards

Improved shelter

Longer cables to meet a wider variety of charge port locations

Cable retention systems take some of the weight of the cables and remove trip hazard of cables on the ground

Well-lit site in an area with high levels of footfall, increasing safety and confidence for vulnerable users

The PAS 1899:2022 standard was integral to the design of the hub. Originally created by the British Standards Institution (BSI), co-sponsored by Motability the national disability charity and the UK Government’s Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles (OZEV), PAS 1899:2022 sets out to build an inclusive EV charging infrastructure in the UK. The standard provides specifications for the environment around fixed public charging points such as location, placement, and design factors.

Other innovations at the Clepington Road hub

In addition to this, the Clepington Road hub boasts ‘world first’ rainwater harvesting technology supplied by Bluewater that offers EV drivers the purest drinking water for free, using a rainwater harvesting system powered by a canopy of solar panels. The solar canopies also connect with two battery units to store solar energy, which use old batteries from electric vehicles that can no longer reach full charge. This gives the EV batteries a second life and further reduces the environmental impact of EV charging.

The Clepington Road charging hub serves as a model for inclusive and sustainable EV infrastructure, reflecting the principles outlined in PAS 1899:2022. By embracing accessibility standards, cities can not only enhance the user experience for all drivers but also accelerate the transition to a more inclusive transportation system nationwide.

Already recognised globally as a leading EV city, we hope that Dundee’s commitment to inclusivity and sustainability in our EV charging infrastructure can act as a guide for other cities across the UK.

