Shropshire Council has awarded the contract for its provision of community equipment services to Medequip following a competitive tender process.

The contract will start on 1 April 2024 and will run for five years, with options to extend for a further two years.

The contract aims to provide a more integrated and efficient service for people who need equipment to support their independence and wellbeing.

A wide range of equipment on loan for short periods, such as walking frames, hoists, beds, and cushions, is provided by the new integrated community equipment loan service to help people with health and social care needs to live independently at home and in the community.

The new contract will deliver an integrated service across the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board (ICB) area, in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and the NHS ICB. This will enable a more streamlined and consistent service for clients and prescribers, as well as achieving economies of scale and shared management costs, says Medequip.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Cabinet Member for Adults Social Care and Public Health, said: “We are delighted to award this contract to Medequip, who have demonstrated their experience and expertise in delivering community equipment services across the country.

“This contract will provide a high-quality, person-centred service that will support people to stay healthy and independent for longer, and prevent or reduce the need for more intensive health and care support.”

“This contract is also a great example of partnership working, as we have collaborated with our colleagues in Telford & Wrekin Council and the NHS ICB to commission a service that meets the needs of our local population and achieves value for money for all partners.”

The contract will also include initiatives to reuse and recycle equipment, reducing waste and environmental impact, and to use technology to improve customer service and data quality.

Neil Thacker, Regional General Manager at Medequip, added: “On behalf of myself and the team at Medequip, we are eager to work closely with our partners, support Prescribers, and enable residents to maintain their independence.

“Medequip is eager to collaborate with community organisations and the Independent Living Centre in Telford to continue to build a supportive environment that aligns with the vision of ‘Shropshire living the best life’.”

Medequip has announced its successful tender for the Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes integrated community equipment service (BLMK CES) contract.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...