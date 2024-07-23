James Walker, Founder and CEO of Jorvik Tricycles , discusses how electric tricycles can help those who are less mobile and confident to keep fit, independent, and continue to enjoy their freedom in later life.

It’s estimated that there are currently more than 16 million people in the UK with a disability. Recent research found that 61 percent of these people have chronic loneliness, and 70 percent have found that their isolation and lack of independence is impacting their mental health.

Jorvik Tricycles is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of electric tricycles and, over the last 10 years, has helped thousands of people to retain their freedom and continue to live life independently thanks to the increased mobility and support of the tricycle’s third wheel.

Benefits of keeping active

There are many reasons why physical activity is good for you and keeping active can benefit both your mental and physical health. Regular exercise can help to minimise stress, improve sleep, and help people to keep active and mobile. However, for those with mobility issues, it may not always be this simple, and thousands of people are left isolated at home and dependent on carers, friends, or family to keep active and get outdoors.

Delivering benefits to those less able

A tricycle offers a more stable option than two wheels; the extra helping hand of the third wheel and electric throttle provides stability and reassurance for those less confident. This might include elderly people or those who struggle with balance and coordination.

Electric tricycles offer all the benefits of cycling with the additional support of a third wheel, meaning users aren’t reliant upon a strong centre of gravity and balance. The electric motor gives users the reassurance that they can travel independently from A to B, giving them the confidence to independently explore, run errands, and conquer any hills that they may encounter.

Despite common conceptions, e-bikes still provide users with cardiovascular benefits, with a recent Disability & Cycling Survey revealing that cycling provides an efficient, pain-free option that allows users to travel much further and more independently than on foot. E-bikes and trikes allow users to ride further for longer and improve their fitness at a pace that suits them.

Jorvik Tricycles is driven to provide inclusive and supportive methods of transport to allow people of all abilities to enjoy the benefits of cycling. The retailer has 16 models that are all tailored to meet its customers’ needs, including the latest JET-E16, which was launched to meet demand for more transportable and commuter-friendly options.

Creating solutions

Following increased demand for personalised experiences and at-home services for customers, Jorvik launched a home demonstration service to give customers across the UK the chance to test drive full range. The newly launched service allows customers of all abilities to try out electric tricycles in the exact environment they’ll be used.

In upcoming months, experts from Jorvik Tricycles will travel the UK to showcase all the features of the tricycles, address any queries, and provide test rides for customers. For those with mobility issues and who want to remain independent within their day-to-day lives, these home visits provide a personalised service in which users can test ride a range of electric tricycles, build their confidence to explore the outdoors, and make an informed decision when purchasing.

In practice

David, 88, from Poole previously spent much of his life walking and cycling until a diagnosis of peripheral neurotherapy caused a loss of his sense of balance. After becoming gradually more and more reliant on his walking aids and after several years of deteriorating vision, David was unable to drive and became completely reliant on his daughter and family for getting out and about, until he discovered electric tricycles.

David was looking for a way that he could safely get from A to B independently. His daughter suggested that he try out a tricycle, and, after lots of research, David discovered Jorvik Tricycles.

David explains: “My Jorvik tricycle has transformed my life and at the very least it’s great fun to ride. I live with my daughter and her family and previously I had to rely on them all the time. My e-trike has become an essential feature of my life, giving me freedom, independence and lots of enjoyment.”

Reunited with the confidence to venture out alone, David’s electric tricycle has helped him regain his freedom, independence and joy of being outside.

The future of e-bikes

For those struggling with balance and coordination on a traditional bike, Jorvik Tricycles can offer the chance to maintain freedom and movement without the worry. For those wanting to regain their independence and explore the outdoors whilst keeping active, tricycles offer much more stability with the addition of a third wheel.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...