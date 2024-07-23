The Motability Scheme is hosting the Big Event at the Yorkshire Event Centre for a free two-day motoring show on 9 and 10 August 2024.

The automotive industry is rapidly shifting towards electric vehicles (EVs) and Motability Operations, the company that runs the Motability Scheme, says it is committed to raising awareness about EVs for its customers.

According to the scheme, it has already helped over 64,000 customers in Yorkshire and the Humber area to get mobile, and the organisation wants to ensure that its customers are not left behind as the country transitions to EVs.

The Big Event has a new focus on EVs this year. The event has been designed to help disabled drivers and their families learn more about the switch to electric and explore their options on the Motability Scheme.

Those living in Yorkshire, or the surrounding areas, who receive a qualifying benefit are invited to attend The Big Event in Harrogate, whether they are a Motability Scheme customer or want to find out more information before applying.

Visitors do not need to pre-book tickets to the event, which opens at 9am and closes at 4pm. Free accessible parking is available on site throughout the event.

Key event highlights will include an EV Information Hub where Motability Scheme EV experts will be available to answer questions, demonstrate charging options, and discuss the benefits of switching to an EV; more EVs on display than before from a wide range of car manufacturers; and the option to test drive opportunities where visitors can get behind the wheel of EVs and other popular Motability Scheme cars.

Katie Clare, The Big Event Manager, said: “We’re excited to return to the Yorkshire Event Centre to host the Big Event, Harrogate, for 2024. For the first time we’ll be there for two days, meaning we can welcome even more visitors through the doors!

“This year we’re putting a big emphasis on EVs at The Big Event, Harrogate, so we can help our customers navigate the switch to electric. Visitors can explore all aspects of going electric, and even test drive an EV themselves.”

Alongside cars and wheelchair accessible vehicles, the event also gives visitors a chance to see the full range of accessibility products on the Motability Scheme, including powered wheelchairs and scooters. Visitors have the opportunity to try out a variety of products in a safe space.

A mental health campaigner and disabled adventurer recently completed a solo attempt of Mount Snowdon ‘unaided’ using an all-terrain mobility chair, RockClimber.

