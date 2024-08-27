Kyle Morrand, CEO and Founder of 302 Interactive, outlines four use cases of how extended reality is changing the landscape for the assistive technology industry and improving the lives of disabled people.

A wave of game-changing assistive technologies is transforming how we think about accessibility. Nearly a quarter of the UK population has been diagnosed with a disability, a statistic highlighted in a recent House of Commons Library briefing.

At the forefront of this transformation is extended reality (XR) technology – an innovation that merges the physical and digital worlds through tools like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). XR is revolutionising patient care by creating immersive experiences that make both virtual and real-world environments more accessible and engaging for everyone.

Here are four use cases of how XR is changing the landscape for the assistive technology industry and improving the lives of disabled people.

AR glasses for sight loss

One example of how AR/VR is being implemented in assistive technology is innovative augmented reality glasses for visually impaired individuals. Glasses like those from NuEyes, use AR, stereoscopic 3D vision technology, and magnification to address low vision needs for those with conditions like macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Specific versions of AR glasses, like the NuEyes Pro3, also empower the healthcare workforce and address the needs of enterprises through training and learning using guided workflows and 3D data visualisation.

Using mixed reality glasses, healthcare professionals can overlay 3D views of MRI images and CT scans to assist specialists and surgeons. Simulated training for nurses and doctors can also improve patient experiences in clinical environments.

AR glasses attachment for hearing impairments

According to the RNID, one in three adults in the UK are deaf, have hearing loss, or tinnitus. Another assistive device that utilises AR tech for people with hearing impairments is TranscribeGlass.

TranscribeGlass attaches to any pair of glasses and projects real-time subtitles in the user’s field of vision. Unlike other glasses that require users to carry around a microphone or smartphone, TranscribeGlass can pick up speech and audio from across a large hall. In addition, while AR projects the text of what is being spoken in a user’s field of vision, users are still able to see all aspects of their environment.

VR and AR as exposure therapy for mental health

VR and AR are also aiding in leading innovations for mental health assistance. Through immersive experiences, VR/AR can simulate real-world situations and environments and serve as exposure therapy, helping individuals with anxiety and PTSD diagnoses.

Individuals in these immersive environments can confront and work through their anxieties in a safe and controlled setting. VR can also transport users to calm and peaceful settings to practice meditation and encourage relaxation.

VR and AR games as cognitive therapy

A new study published in JMIR Mental Health highlights the benefits that extended reality (XR) games have on treating major depressive disorder. Using a VR Meta Quest 2 headset, participants engaged in fun activities like magical VR board games, puzzles, and mini golf, alone or with friends. The results were comparable to traditional behavioural treatment and significantly helped reduce the severity of depression symptoms.

A heightened placebo effect was even noted as a possibility due to the novelty of XR tech and implicit beliefs about traditional mental health treatment.

In a quote from one of the researchers, Dr. Margot Paul stated: “These results indicate that XR may help to de-stigmatise mental healthcare and reduce barriers to individuals seeking care. Clinicians could use XR as a treatment tool to help motivate clients to actively participate in their psychotherapy treatment by completing ‘homework’ that is novel, fun, and accessible.”

Assistive devices that harness the power of XR have the capability to create seamless and effective change for many disabled people. From vision and hearing loss to mental health disorders, VR and AR are highly adaptable and immersive technologies that reduce social and physical barriers and contribute to the evolution of a more inclusive world.

