Service users are being asked to have their say on the future of Tendring District Council’s Careline Service as part of a public consultation.

The service supports people in their own home through assistive technology, including fall bracelets, watches, and pendants. It provides a 24/7 service to its paying customers, as well as some additional offers, like a lifting service.

Following a year-long review, the council’s cabinet decided to go out to consultation over the future of the service.

The cabinet’s current preferred option is for the council to leave the telecare market and cease the lifting/response provision of Careline.

Councillor Gina Placey, Tendring District Council Portfolio Holder for Partnerships, said: “The Careline service has been a triumph for a number of years, but the telecare landscape has changed substantially since it was launched and there are now numerous alternative providers in the market; including lower cost options.

“We want to hear people’s view on the proposals, whether that’s from service users and their families, employees or residents.

“I would once again like to stress that a decision on ceasing any services will not be made until later this year, following the public consultation, and that if we do go down this route, we will do our best to ensure no customers are left behind.”

Careline says its services are currently still active 24/7 and if a decision is made to cease the service, contracts will continue through a transition period. A final decision on the future of Careline is expected in late autumn. If councillors decide to withdraw the service, it is anticipated that it would end by 31 March 2025.

The consultation was launched on 19 August 2024 and runs until 30 September 2024. The council will be writing to Careline customers to inform them that the consultation has started and how to take part.

Those that would like to share their views can do so on the Tendering Council website.

