Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare has launched UltraFold, a new four-wheel folding mobility scooter designed to provide a “flawless fusion” of contemporary design, safety, comfort, and performance.

It is Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare’s lightest four-wheel folding mobility scooter at 22kg. According to the manufacturer, the light weight makes it ideal to travel in cars, planes, or public transport.

The device boasts a stylish slimline design, twin LED headlights, a rear LED light, and an automatic speed assist that helps to reduce speed when cornering, providing peace of mind.

Dallas Newsham, International Category Manager at Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, commented: “There are other folding scooters on the market that were designed to be lightweight, but this was often at the cost of its appearance and the loss of key features. It was imperative in our development process that the UltraFold had a stylish design, was very lightweight and included many key features and benefits to maximise the user’s experience.”

The remote-control folding operation means that users do not have to assemble or disassemble the mobility scooter before and after user. This could be particularly helpful for those with reduced mobility or strength, as it makes travelling with the device easier and safer.

Adam Naylor, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Head of Regional Dealers, added: “When we launched our first Auto Folding Scooter, a predecessor of the UltraFold, we were quietly confident that it would do well, however we were all surprised to see the part it played in changing the boot scooter market. This was followed by the development of our Dual wheel model, which continues to be popular and I’m now delighted to be launching the feature rich UltraFold.

“This truly is a step up and I’m convinced it will follow in the successful footsteps of the previous two models. Scooter season will be here before we know it, so our sales guys are looking forward to hitting the road to demonstrate this great new addition to our range.”

UltraFold also features a wide front wheelbase, providing enhanced stability and handling; armrests with extra-wide arm pads for added comfort; and LED lights with side reflectors to help support users in lower light. It also has a comfortable padded seat with flip-down backrest, a protective front impact bar, and a durable travel bag comes as standard.

Dallas continued: “This slimline stylish scooter is simple to use, it has an easy-to-understand display, variable speed functions and a height adjustable tiller. The UltraFold has a fresh modern design, features stylish black and silver wheel hubs and it is and is available in metallic red, purple or copper.”

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare provides a broad range of assistive technologies, including powerchairs, rollators, riser recliners, commodes, hoists, and much more.

Last year, the firm launched the Rise Sit to Stand Aid, which is designed to provide safe ease of use when carrying out moving and handling tasks, such as standing, transferring, and toileting a user.

