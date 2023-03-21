The British Red Cross has teamed up with Tesco to provide a pop-up mobility aid service in Gloucestershire to help disabled people regain independence by improving their mobility.

Red Cross research shows wheelchairs can support people to recover from illness and injury, improving choice, independence, and wellbeing.

This vital project aims to help ease the pressure on NHS services by freeing up beds and enabling patients to return home sooner.

Head of the Mobility Aids Service at the British Red Cross Geoff Cheshire said: “Our partnership with Tesco is a vital link for our mobility aids service, providing wheelchairs to those in need within the community.

“We’re delighted that Tesco is continuing to provide car park spaces at convenient locations where our service users can get the equipment they need to enable them to be as active in their lives as possible.”

Red Cross staff will be on hand once a week in the car park at the Tesco Superstore, High Street, in Lydney, Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire, from 11am-1pm on Thursdays, to distribute wheelchairs on a click-and-collect basis.

Convenient access to wheelchairs at Tesco sites hopes to play a big part in helping people get back to life as normal and ensure no one is left behind because of mobility challenges.

Using the Red Cross online booking system or calling 0300 456 1914, wheelchairs can be reserved and an individual collection time will be given to attend the Red Cross pop-up point.

In places where the costs of the service are not covered by funding arrangements, service users may be asked to pay a hire fee for the wheelchair. Support is offered to those who genuinely cannot afford to pay based on personal circumstances, the team will provide more information.

The Red Cross also teamed up with Tesco in Scarborough to provide a pop-up wheelchair loan service to help ease the pressure on NHS.

