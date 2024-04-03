Hospital bed manufacturer Medstrom is running a free CPD-accredited webinar, focusing on a fresh approach to patient hygiene and patient dignity.

The event, which takes place on 25 April 2024 from 10am-12pm, takes a closer look at patient hygiene through the lenses of clinicians and researchers.

Titled ‘Dignity Matters: A Fresh Approach to Patient Hygiene’, interested attendees can register for the free webinar here.

Medstrom states that patient hygiene processes have barely changed for centuries, with little innovation in an area that affects daily patient care and outcomes. Through the webinar, attendees can learn more about how to improve the patient experience, enhance dignity, as well as ease the burden on caregivers.

Medstrom’s webinar seeks expertise and experience from leading clinicians and researchers with experience of patient hygiene to share their valuable insights. This includes a range of thought-provoking presentations and discussions, including sessions from:

Dr Tamara Backhouse, Senior Research Fellow at University of East Anglia, focused on improving personal care interactions for people with dementia and their caregivers.

Sandra Lawton, Dermatology Nurse and Project Lead for Eczema Outreach Support (EOS).

Clinician Panel Discussion, featuring ward managers from multiple NHS organisations on their experiences and overcoming challenges with patient hygiene.

The online webinar allows attendees to gain two hours CPD-certified towards revalidation, as well an opportunity to ask questions to speakers within the dedicated Q&A session.

To coincide with last year’s Stop Pressure Ulcer Day, Medstrom launched a free resource to support with improved patient outcomes and raising awareness of pressure ulcers.

