The British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA), which represents over 400 companies in the healthcare and assistive technology industry, has newly published free guidance for businesses regarding lithium battery safety.

Intended to be used as a toolkit for businesses that want to take industry-leading approaches to lithium battery safety, the BHTA created the document at the request of its members. The association worked with DG Solutions, a consultant on dangerous goods, to produce the guidance.

Highlights from the toolkit include:

A plug-and-play templates for businesses to use to inform their own lithium battery policy

A checklist of detailed information on key lithium battery processes and practices, including classification, regulation, transportation, and marking

A checklist of critical lithium battery safety and usage information that distributors and retailers should share with customers

A checklist of critical lithium battery processes and practices around the transportation of lithium batteries between companies and customers

A plug-and-play template for a company’s end-of-life and disposal process and practices around lithium batteries

The guidance can be downloaded for free from this BHTA page.

Earlier this year, the association published two free guidance pieces for prescribers about important mattress standards. These articles were written by experts from the BHTA Beds and Support Surfaces and Pressure Care and Seating Sections.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...