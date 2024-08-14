Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has announced that the Argyll and Bute Telecare Team has been awarded Bronze at this year’s Digital Telecare Implementation Awards.

The prestigious recognition highlights the team’s dedication and innovative approach to integrating digital solutions into the telecare services provided. The award acknowledges their efforts to enhance the quality of care and support for individuals in the community through the use of advanced technology.

By leveraging cutting-edge digital tools, the Argyll and Bute Telecare Team has made significant strides in ensuring that vulnerable individuals receive timely and effective assistance, promoting their independence and wellbeing, and has successfully transitioned 50 per cent of Argyll and Bute clients to migrate over to digital services.

Kristin Gillies, Head of Strategic Planning and Technology said: “I am truly delighted by the success of our Technology Enabled Care Technicians. This award emphasises their unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for residents in preparation for the transition from analogue to digital services.

“The Technololgy Enabled Care team have been leading the way in integrating technology with compassionate care and services. Their dedication not only enhances safety and independence for some of the most vulnerable individuals living across Argyll and Bute, but also offers peace of mind for families and caregivers.”

As the Telecare services expand, exciting new features and improvements are on the horizon. The team is exploring the use of Smart Technology within the home, ensuring that help is always just a moment away.

Additionally, the team works with communities to raise awareness and educate residents and caregivers on the benefits of telecare, making it more accessible to those in need.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership says the Telecare Team’s progress in remote and rural regions will inspire other services to learn from this successful transition to digital technology services.

In addition to the award, the team is continuously working on new projects to further improve digital telecare services.

Plans include expanding the range of digital devices available to service users, improving the integration of telecare with other health and social care services, and providing ongoing training and support to staff to ensure they are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.

Evan Beswick, Argyll and Bute HSCP, Interim Chief Officer said: “I am extremely proud of our TEC Team’s accomplishments. The Telecare Technicians are consistently enhancing and providing innovative services to vulnerable individuals living in the communities of Argyll and Bute.

“The team demonstrates dedication and diligently provides secure and invaluable services, aimed at enabling individuals to remain safer and independent within their homes for as long as possible.”

