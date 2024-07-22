Multicare Medicare, which offers a range of assistive technologies like pressure care products and moving and handling solutions, has launched a free guide about accessible hygiene room requirements and their practical implementation.

The guide is for occupational therapists (OTs), architects, and teaching professionals so they can understand more about accessible hygiene rooms in schools. The guide can be downloaded for free here.

Accessible hygiene rooms are spaces within schools that cater to students with diverse needs. This includes those with physical disabilities, medical conditions, or sensory sensitivities.

As schools strive to create inclusive environments, the Department for Education (DfE) plays a pivotal role in guiding the construction and design of school facilities. Among its technical annexes, ‘School Output Specification Technical Annex 2A: Sanitaryware‘ outlines requirements, with particular attention to accessible hygiene rooms.

One of the primary requirements highlighted in Annexe 2A pertains to accessibility. The specification mandates that accessible hygiene rooms must be easily accessible, preferably located on the ground floor, and equipped with appropriate entrances to facilitate smooth entry for students with mobility aids or assistance.

Moreover, ample space within the room is emphasised to accommodate wheelchair users and provide flexibility for caregivers or support staff. In primary schools this is an area of 3m x 3m, a total of 9m2, and in secondary schools 4m x 3m, giving a floor area of 12m2.

Additionally, the technical annexe emphasises the importance of sensory considerations. Lighting, acoustics, and ventilation are meticulously addressed to create a comfortable and non-threatening environment, particularly for students with sensory sensitivities or conditions such as autism spectrum disorder.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the DfE Output Specification underlines the need for appropriate equipment and facilities within accessible hygiene rooms. Based on the Changing Places Specification, the Annexe covers the requirements for the following:

H frame system hoist system (ceiling mounted or wall mounted)

Height-adjustable changing couch

Height-adjustable basin

Full height mirror

Drop down grab rails

600mm straight grabrails

Toilet

Shower (secondary schools only)

Height adjustable shower seat (secondary schools only)

Accessible hygiene rooms must also adhere to stringent standards of hygiene and cleanliness.

Earlier this year, NRS Healthcare launched guidance for OTs on bed rail measuring. This guidance is based on the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency guidelines around medical beds, bed rails, bed grab handles, and turning devices.

