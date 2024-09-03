The Motability Scheme’s Big Event, Edinburgh, is taking place at the Royal Highland Centre for two days on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 September 2024, focusing on educating visitors about the benefits of going electric.

Visitors do not need to pre-book tickets to the event, which opens at 9am and closes at 4pm. Free accessible parking is available on site throughout the event.

Motability Operations runs the Motability Scheme, where 80,000 customers in Scotland currently lease an affordable and accessible vehicle. As the UK transitions to electric vehicles (EVs), the organisation is supporting its customers to navigate the transition, so they can remain mobile.

There are 5,000 Motability Scheme customers in Scotland driving EVs, according to the charity. However, Motability Operations says there are significant barriers preventing many disabled people from choosing an EV, including concerns around accessible charging, affordability, and driving range.

Research conducted by Motability Operations has revealed that 72 percent of customers on the Motability Scheme lack confidence about public charging, and more than three-fifths have range anxiety.

To help address these concerns, the Big Event in Edinburgh aims to help disabled visitors learn more about the switch to electric.

Across the two days, disabled people and their families can visit the dedicated EV Information Hub where EV experts will be available to answer questions, demonstrate charging options, and explore the benefits of the leasing an EV through the Motability Scheme. Visitors will also be able to test drive an EV or other car available on the Motability Scheme.

Gavin Thomson, Motability Operations Chief Operations Officer and Managing Director Scotland, said: “We’re excited to bring The Big Event, Edinburgh back to the Royal Highland Centre. Last year we welcomed over 4,000 visitors through the doors, and this year we can’t wait to welcome even more!

“As the industry rapidly moves towards electric motoring, we want to ensure our customers feel ready and prepared for the change. We understand some of our customers may have concerns about moving to an EV, so The Big Event, Edinburgh is a fantastic opportunity for disabled drivers and their families, to gain confidence and hands on experience with EVs and learn more about the Scheme.

“Whether you’re considering an EV now or in the future, we encourage you to come along and try one out.”

After attending previous events, six in 10 visitors felt their knowledge of EVs had improved, and one in five had decided that an EV is suitable for their needs. Overall, nine in 10 felt the event was worthwhile and would attend another event, according to Motability Operations.

The event will also see official Motability Scheme partners Scottish Disability Sport and British Wheelchair Basketball showcase a range of disabled sports for visitors to get involved with.

Fraser Crichton, Corporate Fleet Manager at Dundee City Council, wrote an exclusive article for AT Today about the importance of accessible EV charging infrastructure to ensure that disabled people are not left behind in the EV revolution.

