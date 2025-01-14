Open Road Access has launched a “revolutionary” wheelchair-accessible vehicle (WAV) rental service from all major UK airports.

It means that wheelchair users can now travel the UK on their own terms, independently, and with flexibility. Every vehicle in the Open Road Access fleet has been specially adapted so that a wheelchair user can travel comfortably and safely without leaving their wheelchair.

The WAV service offers rentals for a day, week, or year, with unlimited mileage, so that visitors can plan short and long stays and enjoy exploring the UK’s cities, landscapes, and cultural sites according to their own schedules.

“Our service empowers wheelchair users to explore the country entirely on their own terms, we’re opening the door to a truly flexible travel experience accessible to all,” said David Dew-Veal, Director of Strategy & Innovation at Proximo Group, the parent company of Open Road Access.

Via the new rental service, a WAV is delivered directly to the airport, where the company’s delivery driver meets the customer in the arrivals hall. A detailed demonstration of the vehicle and its features is then provided, ensuring the customer is completely comfortable before taking the keys.

Open Road Access will collect the vehicle at the departure airport when the customer’s stay in the UK ends. The service offers comprehensive insurance, breakdown cover, and the option to ensure multiple drivers.

All vehicles are fitted with a ramp or lift to make entering and exiting the vehicle easy, along with secure restraints to ensure a safe journey for all wheelchair users. The fleet includes compact WAVs and larger, more spacious models. Open Road Access says that every WAV offers ample space for passengers and their luggage.

“We are on a mission to make travel more accessible, inclusive and stress-free for everyone” continues David Dew-Veal.

In December 2024, Open Road Access hosted a webinar in collaboration with the Rights on Flights campaign, which brought together industry leaders, experts, and the disabled community to address pressing accessibility challenges in air travel.

