Motability Operations has announced the dates for its free Motability Scheme Live events, formerly known as The Big Event and One Big Day. They will offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore the latest vehicles and technology on the Motability Scheme through 2025.

Set across three major UK venues, the 2025 series will enable visitors to find solutions tailored to their individual needs.

The 2025 Motability Scheme Live events will be held in Birmingham on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 May at the NEC, in Harrogate on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 August at the Yorkshire Event Centre, and in Northern Ireland on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 September at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

Motability Operations says the events will host a variety of exhibitors, including car manufacturers and suppliers of wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAVs), adaptations, mobility scooters, and powerchairs.

Visitors will be able to test drive a range of standard cars, electric vehicles (EVs), and vehicles fitted with adaptations. Test drives are bookable on the day and all guided by professional driving instructors.

Exclusive to the Motability Scheme Live event in Birmingham are expert and customer speaker sessions. The full 2025 speaker lineup will be released soon, with previous speakers including BBC TV presenter Steve Brown, ‘The Dogfather’ Graeme Hall, and the journalist and disability influencer, Lucy Edwards.

Lisa Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer at Motability Operations, said: “We’re committed to supporting our customers with the knowledge and tools they need to gain more access to independence and freedom.

“Whether someone is new to the Motability Scheme or has been a customer for a while, the annual Motability Scheme Live series is an essential resource, allowing customers to build their knowledge and be informed about their mobility choices. Year after year, we hear from attendees about how valuable they find these events and we’re excited to continue building on this success with our new name.”

The events are accessible and inclusive for all visitors, with facilities including a quiet room, ear defenders, pre-bookable BSL interpreters, accessible toilets, and a High Dependency Unit. Assistance dogs are welcome, and free parking is available at each venue. Visitors can sign up to learn more about Motability Scheme Live now, including event FAQs, over at motabilityschemelive.co.uk

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...