Care 24-7, a provider of home care services in the UK, has partnered with ISAAC Care, a remote patient monitoring platform, to deliver real-time fall detection in West Yorkshire and Teeside, in a bid to “revolutionise” home care.

ISAAC Care empowers individuals to live safely and independently at home by providing real-time fall detection through the ISAAC Care SMART Fall Alarm. This assistive technology enables Care 24-7 to deliver proactive, personalised care, ensuring their clients’ well-being and peace of mind.

“We are thrilled to introduce ISAAC Care to our clients across West Yorkshire and Teeside,” said Karen Thornton, Director at Care 24-7. “This revolutionary technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care that promotes independence and enhances the lives of those we serve.

“ISAAC Care allows us to extend our care beyond traditional boundaries, ensuring our clients receive the support they need, whenever and wherever they need it.”

Key benefits of ISAAC Care for Care 24-7 clients include enhanced safety and security, increased independence for individuals in their own homes, and peace of mind for families.

ISAAC Care’s fall detection alarm enables rapid responses to emergencies, which delivers an added layer of protection and reassurance for families that their loved ones are safe, even if they cannot be there in person.

Denis Weir, Senior Manager for ISAAC Care, added: “We are thrilled to launch our partnership with Care 24-7 in the UK. Care 24-7 has a proven track record of providing the highest-quality care to people in their own homes, and we are confident that our partnership will help to provide an always on, technology enhanced level of wrap around care.”

Recent research discovered that improved data analytics within telecare equipment could help with the prediction and prevention of falls.

