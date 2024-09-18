Following the success of its Posture and Mobility Professional CPD workshop that ran in June 2024, Unique Mobility, a supplier of mobility and independent living products and services, has announced that it will again work with DIETZ Mobility UK to deliver a repeat workshop for those who missed it last time.

The Posture and Mobility workshop is an event for occupational therapists, neurophysiotherapists, case managers, and anyone with a professional interest in enhancing posture and mobility for wheelchair users. The informal session will provide the opportunity to observe hands-on practical demonstrations linking with seating and powerchair prescription.

Steve Ashton from Dietz Mobility will be presenting the free-to-attend Posture and Mobility workshop, covering the importance of postural stability, assessing and improving seated posture, and selecting and adjusting seating to enhance posture and function.

The workshop will take place on 8 October 2024 at the Unique Mobility Showroom in Plymouth from 12-4pm. Lunch will be provided.

Interested attendees can book their places by contacting marketing@uniquemobility.co.uk

