Premier Community, a provider of home care services across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, has announced the integration of Access Technology Enabled Care (TEC) into its community care services.

This initiative is designed to deliver a more holistic, outcome-based care model that adapts to the evolving needs of its clients, aligning with Labour’s vision for a healthcare system focused on digital integration, workforce expansion, and preventative care that keeps people independent in their home, rather than in hospital.

Dan Isterling, Managing Director of Premier Community, commented: “At Premier Community, our mission has always been to provide exceptional care that enhances the lives of our clients and their families.

“As we continue to uphold this commitment, we recognise that the care landscape is evolving. We are excited to announce our strategic initiative to integrate assistive technology alongside our traditional home care services to remain at the forefront of this change.”

The introduction of Access Assure, powered by assistive technology solutions provider Access TEC, enhances Premier Community’s services with advanced features. These include emergency response systems, remote health monitoring, and activity trackers, all accessible through a user-friendly interface.

This technology supports clients in managing their daily activities safely and efficiently with a goal of meeting both physical and mental health needs. For example, if a client’s tracker detects a significant change in their movement patterns, such as a reduction in daily steps or prolonged inactivity, it can signal potential issues like a fall or a health decline to carers.

Overall, Premier Community says the integration of this assistive technology will enhance its hands-on care service by offering a more proactive, preventative, and personalised care experience to overall improve safety and care outcomes. It means that clients who have opted in for the assistive technology service will receive care tailored to their individual goals and circumstances through tracking measurable outcomes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Emma Marlow, Director of ­Access TEC, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Premier Community on this visionary approach. The integration of Access Assure into their care services is a testament to their dedication to innovation and quality care.

“We continue to look forward to aligning our efforts with government initiatives that focus on integrating care, expanding the workforce, and enhancing prevention strategies. This partnership will deliver significant benefits to clients by providing them with greater autonomy, safety, and a more connected care experience.”

