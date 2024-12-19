Cheshire East Council is proposing changes to its grants and loans policy for home adaptations and essential repairs where residents are in need of additional support.

It has launched a consultation on proposed changes to its Home Repairs and Adaptions Policy and is inviting the views of residents and other interested organisations and support groups.

While recognising that not everyone is in need of council assistance, the authority wants to make sure that the most vulnerable are protected and continue to receive a level of support which can keep them safe and well.

The council is proposing changes to several grants and loans currently available to assist people with certain housing needs.

It is now consulting on proposed changes to the affordable warmth grant to be retained, but with a more targeted focus on who receives it, and the Disabled facilities grant to be retained, but with discretionary funding removed reducing the grant from £50,000 to £30,000.

Additional proposed changes include the healthy homes and empty homes loans to both to be retained, but only if funding is available; and independent living loan, but with changes to the types of works eligible.

Grants including the disability relocation grant to assist people with disabilities to move home; targeted regeneration grant to upgrade properties in certain areas, and urgent adaptation grant for urgent home adaptations where there is a life-limiting illness, are not affected.

The council first introduced a Home Repair and Adaptations Policy in 2009, which was last updated in 2022. Where there is a statutory requirement for the council to provide a grant, such as the disabled facilities grant of up to £30,000, this will not be affected.

Councillor Michael Gorman, chair of Chair of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, said: “It is vital we receive feedback to these changes from our residents, charities and support groups. Our priority is to ensure that no one is left vulnerable and at risk.

“There are several proposed changes that could affect many people in different ways, so please let us have your feedback.

“The affordable warmth grant will continue to be available but in a more targeted form, meaning that those who need it most, will receive it. People with disabilities who need to move to more appropriate accommodation, will continue to receive support to do so.

“It is essential that we do what we can to keep our vulnerable residents protected, in good health and out of hospital.”

The consultation, which is in the form of a survey, can be accessed via the council’s website. The closing date for responses is 22 January 2025.

Service users are being asked to have their say on the future of Tendring District Council’s Careline Service as part of a public consultation.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...