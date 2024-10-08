Birchgrove, a developer of rented retirement homes, has become the first senior living provider in the UK to install Nobi’s AI-driven fall detection smart light, doing so in 356 apartments across six of its communities.

Nobi’s intelligent lights are designed to address the risk of falls by detecting when a person falls and then asking if they are okay. In the event of no response, or a call for help, staff are able to reassure the resident that help is on its way through a speaker. The light also sends a pre-programmed message to staff who are able to attend immediately.

The lamp helps eliminates the risk of life-threatening ‘long lies’ where a person falls, typically during the night, and can remain on the floor for an extended period. It also helps to prevent falls by proactively illuminating the room when a resident sits up or gets out of bed during the night.

Nobi looks like a stylish light that blends seamlessly into the interior. Behind the discreet lampshade is an AI model that was trained for six years by AI experts on more than 195,000 real-life situations. The result is an intelligent light that helps to save lives and prevent falls, enables efficient care, and gives health professionals insight into the well-being and health of its users.

While Nobi’s lights are present in the UK care home sector, Birchgrove’s partnership brings Nobi’s lamps to the senior living sector for the first time. Birchgrove residents and staff will now have peace of mind that assistance is immediately available should a fall occur.

Roeland Pelgrims CEO and Co-Founder of Nobi, commented: “We are delighted to be working with the team at Birchgrove to keep their resident’s safe and out of hospital. Technology is a key component of the retirement living landscape of the future and Birchgrove are proving that they are at the forefront of these developments in the sector.

“The societal pressures of a rapidly ageing population means that we need more forward-thinking organisations, like Birchgrove, who are embracing technology to assure peace of mind for their clients, allowing them to live independently for as long as possible.

“The installation of Nobi lights by Birchgrove signals their intent to play a pioneering role as senior living locations evolve to play an increasingly vital role in the lives of older adults.”

The fall detection lights also enable Birchgrove to empower its residents to live independently, and in comfort, for as long as possible, without the need to move into a care facility, even when the risk of falling increases.

Nobi’s intelligent lights will be installed across Birchgrove’s six new retirement communities, including the recently opened Ayrton House (Mill Hill), plus a further five under construction: Pepperpot House (Godalming), Hampton Court Estate (Hampton), Christ Church Apartments (Leatherhead), Banstead Place (Banstead), and Chiswick.

Honor Barratt, Chief Executive at Birchgrove, said: “Birchgrove is a future-minded company, and we are always looking for innovative ways in which we can improve our residents’ health and wellbeing.

“Nobi’s brilliant, cutting-edge lamps do just that: by helping to prevent falls and ensuring immediate access and care should one occur. The technology is not just a potential lifesaver but also improves our residents’ independence. Plus, they are discrete and look beautiful too.”

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...