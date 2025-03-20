Taking Care and PA Consulting have launched a joint initiative called Hälo, which aims to “revolutionise” how health and social care providers take a transformative approach in delivering prevention in adult social care.

Hälo allows health and social care commissioners to leverage their own data to better manage care demand and improve outcomes for vulnerable people without the financial risks of large upfront technology investments.

Taking Care and PA Consulting said they launched Hälo to tackle the issue of health and social care leaders having to spend significant money on new technology prior to demonstrating any results, which can be difficult to secure internal approval for. It comes at a time when health and care services are seeing shrinking budgets and rising demand.

A previous report from the TSA and PA Consulting revealed that 80 percent of adult social care leaders say building a case for technology-enabled care investment is a key challenge.

With a new approach, Hälo can help prioritise and direct funding to those who need it most, ensuring social care resources are deployed where they will have the greatest impact. Hälo provides a robust business case for prevention upfront, removing the financial risk often associated with investing in prevention services.

“Prevention isn’t just a buzzword – it’s the future,” explained Steve Gates, Managing Director of Taking Care. “Prevention is often talked about but rarely delivered. In the next five years, it will become absolutely fundamental. With Hälo we are determined to put local authorities and care providers on the front foot in dealing with increases in the cost of care.”

Delivered in three phases, Hälo positively impacts on service users’ lives and the financial case for investment and de-risks the process of implementing a proactive prevention service. At the end of each phase, clear Go/No-Go decisions are made to assess progress, review benefits, and determine the next steps, ensuring that decisions are backed by proven outcomes.

Utilising cutting-edge wearable technology, advanced AI, and a network of expertise, Hälo aims to transform adult social care and deliver measurable improvements.

Robert Turnbull, Consulting Director at PA Consulting, said: “This is a game-changer. Councils don’t need to invest in new technology to make smarter, faster decisions – the key is in the data they already own.

“Hälo unlocks the hidden power of existing care technology, turning insight into action to improve lives, manage demand, and cut costs – all with minimal risk. This is a bold shift towards prevention and gives councils the confidence to move fast, learn quickly, and prove what works. I am optimistic that Hälo is the breakthrough that will finally turn TEC ambition into real impact.”

Hälo focuses on addressing the root causes of increasing care needs before they escalate. By adding a proactive, preventative approach alongside the existing reactive one, Hälo enables a low-risk, evidence-based approach that enhances individual outcomes while managing the growing demand for social care.

At the same time, Hälo builds an evidence base that supports a virtuous cycle of investment, demonstrating the long-term value of prevention.

