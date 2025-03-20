Telecare provider Tunstall Healthcare has launched a new fully digital warden call system that will enhance independence for older and vulnerable people and assist retirement living staff.

Communicall Digital has been designed for use in retirement and supported living environments, including sheltered housing and extra care schemes.

The new warden call system enables residents to manage door entry and room-to-room video calls with a simple-to-use touchscreen room unit. In the event of an emergency, the resident can raise an alarm by activating the room unit’s physical, illuminated alarm button.

For care staff and house managers, the solution offers dedicated handsets to manage calls and view live resident status from across the care setting. The cloud-based Central Management Platform captures data to generate bespoke or predefined reports and provides care staff with a comprehensive audit trail on the key events in the resident’s care journey.

In line with the UK’s digital transition, due to be completed by January 2027, Communicall Digital operates entirely on digital connectivity using industry-standard BS8521-2 (NOW-IP) protocol, removing any reliance on outdated analogue networks or protocol bridging/conversion devices.

Tony Walker, UK Sales Director at Tunstall Healthcare, commented: “Our customers told us they needed safety, simplicity and operational efficiency. With Communicall Digital, we have created a digital-focused product that answers these needs.

“For residents and families, the custom device offers reassurance and accessibility as it is designed to be as easy to use as possible, while offering them everything they might need – emergency call, video chats to other residents, an associated pendant so they can answer the call from the comfort of their bed or chair.

“For care providers, features like the ability to download an audit trail showing resident activity, and to access the management platform from any location, are designed to ensure high-quality care and free up time for human connection.”

Last year, industry, university, and healthcare organisations began working together on a research project that shows how improved data analytics within telecare equipment could help with the prediction and prevention of falls.

