Proactive lifestyle monitoring technology provider Lilli has launched a new funding opportunity to support local authorities and integrated care boards (ICBs) to accelerate the adoption of lifestyle monitoring technology ahead of winter.

The Proactive Care Fund will provide a streamlined application process and access to up to £1,000,000 of matched funding to transform care delivery, and support people to live independently for longer.

Lilli supports adult social service teams to be on the front foot and gain insights into an individual’s wellbeing even when carers are not present.

The data helps professionals to right size care packages and make evidence-based decisions by giving clear insight into what a service user is capable of within their own home. It is being used across the country to speed up hospital discharge and care assessments, as well as reducing social care waiting lists.

Lilli says a number of councils and ICBs across the country are already benefitting from previous rounds of the Proactive Care Fund, including North Central London ICB, Hillingdon Council, Oxfordshire County Council and Medway Council. It says technology is helping to alleviate the resource and financial pressures with evidence from councils showing that organisations using Lilli can expect to save up to £9 for every £1 spent.

In the longer-term, Lilli says independent economic analysis predicts that by 2035 potential benefits are the equivalent of employing an additional 10,000 full-time carers in the UK.

Robert Kennedy, Head of Operations at Kyndi, the independent care company working with Medway Council, said: “The data compiled within the Lilli system has been invaluable in determining correct levels of care for our residents and their families.

“Having the technology in place has allowed service users to remain in their home for longer and family and carers have reported that they are able to carry on with their appointments and other activities safe in the knowledge that their loved ones are managing at home.

“Medway Council need to achieve significant savings in the year and using Lilli we are well on target to achieving this in addition to maintaining the quality of care provision in the area.”

Nick Weston, Chief Commercial Officer at Lilli, adds: “The health and social care system in the UK is overwhelmed – with staff recruitment and retention issues and squeezed budgets causing unprecedented strain in all corners of the system, meaning people are not getting the care they need quick enough. This is particularly the case over winter.

“While it is widely acknowledged that technology must be the solution to the growing disparity between capacity and demand, budget constraints, lack of capacity and complex public procurement processes often present a blocker to much-needed digital transformation. The Proactive Care Fund has been set up to overcome these challenges quickly and effectively.”

The Proactive Care Fund offers matched funding between 12 and 24 month contract terms for local authorities and ICBs with applications open from 5th July 2024.

New funding from the Scottish Government means that staff in children’s social care services will see their pay increase to at least £12 an hour.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...