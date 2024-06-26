Last month, Transport for London (TfL) and KeolisAmey Docklands (KAD) launched a six-month trial to help make journeys on the DLR more accessible. The new Access DLR trial aims to enable customers to travel who may otherwise encounter barriers.

DLR customers will be able to pre-book an available timeslot for assistance with their journeys online or by phone at least two hours before their journey for travel seven days a week between 7am and 7pm.

Short-notice requests can also be made by phone for travel assistance less than two hours before a customer’s planned DLR journey. These will be subject to staff availability at the time of travel.

Customers with a confirmed booking will be met at the start of their DLR journey (or other requested location on the network) by clearly identifiable Access DLR staff, who can accompany them throughout their DLR journey to provide the requested travel support.* Feedback will be gathered throughout the trial on how the service works, hours of operation, and potential demand for the service beyond the six month trial.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, said: “Creating an inclusive transport network is an essential part of the Mayor’s Transport Strategy. With the Access DLR trial, we’re striving to make every journey as seamless and accessible as possible for all passengers. By gathering feedback and delivering improvements, we’re building a fairer, more inclusive London for everyone.”

Access DLR is open to anyone aged 18 and over who requires assistance to travel, covering a wide range of needs including mobility, visual impairments, and mental health. Users will not be asked for any proof of disability to use the service.

Liam O’Carroll, London Sight Loss Councils, commented: “London Sight Loss Councils welcomes this new trial. The ability to pre-book assistance on DLR journeys should really enhance blind, partially sighted and disabled passengers’ travel experience on the network and remove much of the anxiety associated with navigating DLR stations.

“We also welcome that the service can be booked by phone which is hugely important for those who find booking online a barrier. We hope that London residents, including blind and partially sighted people, will feel encouraged to make greater use of the DLR and urge everyone to give as much feedback as possible on the service to help the operator understand its impact. We will continue working with partners to make transport accessible.”

UK-based walking, wheeling, and cycling charity Sustrans is currently working with partners to create a London-wide accessible cycle loan scheme to provide improved options to travel actively for disabled people across the capital.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...