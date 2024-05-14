UK-based walking, wheeling and cycling charity Sustrans is working with partners to create a London-wide accessible cycle loan scheme, to provide improved options to travel actively for disabled people across the capital.

Wheels4MeLondon, in collaboration with Wheels for Wellbeing and Peddle My Wheels and funded by the Motability Foundation, will provide free cycle loans for disabled people.

Sustrans’ latest Walking and Cycling Index, the largest independent survey of active travel in the UK, found that 27 percent of disabled people do not cycle but would like to. Further to that, one quarter of all people surveyed said access to a non-standard cycle like a tricycle or a handcycle would help them to cycle more.

By increasing access and training for non-standard cycles across London, the charity is working towards creating fully inclusive cycle hire. Through this project, more people will be able to take advantage of the wellbeing and physical health benefits of cycling.

The Wheels4MeLondon scheme will offer free, month long, accessible cycle loans for people across London. Upright trikes and semi-recumbent trikes are included, with the fleet to be expanded to other models in the future.

The scheme also includes free delivery, a training session, insurance against theft or damage, and collection when finished. To increase travel safety and confidence when travelling in the city, the included cycle training is tailored to meet each individual’s specific needs.

To ensure that participants receive the right services and cycles, Wheels for Wellbeing will provide consultation sessions to provide essential support and guidance.

Isabelle Clement MBE, Director of Wheels for Wellbeing, said: “The cost of non-standard cycles remains prohibitive for most disabled people whilst options to borrow or hire such cycles are extremely rare.

“Wheels for Wellbeing fights against all barriers to cycling. Therefore, we are thrilled to see this accessible cycle loan scheme get off the ground with the financial support of the Motability Foundation and through a unique partnership with Peddle My Wheels and Sustrans.

“Disabled Londoners and visitors to the capital will have access to impartial support and advice about what cycling options are available, as well as the offer of a month-long accessible cycle loan, giving them a realistic opportunity to try out making cycling a part of their lives.

“We will gather the experiences of Wheels4MeLondon participants in order to shape and influence the long-term development of inclusive cycle-share in London and beyond.”

Lack of access to a suitable mobility aid can reduce or remove the ability to travel safely and independently for many, says Sustrans. The Disabled Citizens’ Inquiry found that 86 percent of disabled people across the UK would find it useful for them to walk or wheel more if everyone who requires a mobility aid had financial support and advice to access one to meet their needs.

Will Norman, London Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: “I welcome the launch of the Wheels4MeLondon inclusive cycle loan scheme and look forward to seeing many more people given the opportunity to experience the benefits and joys of cycling in the capital.

“Offering practical cycling options for disabled people, through non-standard cycle loans and supported training, is key to ensuring that cycling is accessible to everyone.

“I hope that through this exciting initiative more people will feel confident to try cycling and acquire the skills to help make active travel a part of their everyday lives in our city.”

