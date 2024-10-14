A new accessible Changing Places toilet has been opened at Lancaster station to ensure disabled people and carers have access to a dedicated space and changing facility while travelling to or from the station.

Located on Platform 3, the Changing Places toilet has been funded by Avanti West Coast and Lancashire County Council.

It is larger-than-standard accessible toilets and is available to support people with a range of needs. Featuring a height-adjustable changing bench, hoist, adjustable sink, shower, and additional space for wheelchairs and carers, it can be accessed anytime during the station’s opening hours using a RADAR key.

Avanti West Coast, which manages Lancaster Station, installed the new facility using £87,000 of its Accessibility Fund, which is designed to improve end-to-end journeys for those who may need additional support when travelling.

The project was delivered with the support of Lancashire County Council, which also contributed £50,000 as part of a programme to improve accessibility at key sites across the region.

Phil Cameron, Commercial Projects Director at First Rail, said: “Changing Places toilets enable more customers to use the railway safely and comfortably, who without these facilities would not be able to enjoy the benefits of rail travel.

“It’s great to install this at Lancaster – making it the sixth Avanti West Coast station to benefit from investment in these facilities – so that more people have greater access to the equipment they need when travelling on our network.

“As part of our commitment to improving the experience for all our customers and enabling independent travel for all, we have plans to install these facilities at more of our stations soon.”

Officially opened by Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Wyre, the Changing Places toilet is the sixth facility to be made available across Avanti West Coast’s stations on the West Coast Main Line.

Cat Smith MP commented: “I am delighted to officially open the new Changing Places facility at Lancaster Railway Station and sincerely thank Avanti and Lancashire County Council for delivering this vital improvement at our station.

“This new facility will go a long way in accommodating all rail users with disabilities. Accessible spaces and improvements like this, allow everyone to travel with greater ease and dignity and is a step in the right direction towards better inclusivity and access to public transportation in Lancaster and beyond.”

Cllr Alan Vincent, deputy leader of Lancashire County Council and cabinet member for Resources, HR and Property, added: “Lancaster Railway Station is a key transport hub with an annual footfall of two million, so it’s vital that we have facilities that are accessible to all members of our community.

“Standard accessible toilets meet the needs of some people with disabilities, but not everyone, and that’s why we’ve invested £50,000 towards this important project.”

Four Changing Places toilets have been built around Sheffield to help make the city accessible for more residents.

