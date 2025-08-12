West Berskhire Council has announced that Millbrook Healthcare has taken over provision of social care, mobility, independent living, and community equipment, as of 1 August 2025.

These services include provision of essential assistive devices, like mobility aids, hoists, and hospital beds, which help people live independently at home and support safe hospital discharge.

The previous service provider, NRS Healthcare, entered liquidation at the start of the month.

West Berskhire Council said it is working closely with Millbrook Healthcare and NHS partners to make the transition as seamless as possible with minimal disruption for service users. It emphasised that for people still waiting for daily living equipment, there may be short delays during the transition period, but that Millbrook Healthcare will fulfil existing orders.

The local authority confirmed that residents do not need to return daily living equipment because of the change in provider and encouraged users to continue using products.

The council added that for those needing to return daily living equipment, it will be in touch soon with instructions on how to return items so they can be cleaned and reused to help others.

For residents needing their daily living equipment repaired, they are asked to call 01635 503050.

For people needing new daily living equipment, West Berskhire Council stated that a clinician will discuss this with the individual if they are assessed as needing bespoke equipment, including how long it might take and what options are available in the meantime.

The council added: “Through our new supplier, we’ll continue to provide equipment to support those being discharged from hospital. There may be a short delay during the transition period, but we’re working hard to keep this to an absolute minimum.”

