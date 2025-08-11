A new standard, BS EN 81-76:2025, has been published to support the safe evacuation of persons with disabilities using lifts.

The latest version of BS EN 81-76:2025 is now available to industry professionals. Copies can be purchased here.

Professionals involved in lift design, installation, and management are encouraged to review the updated standard to ensure compliance and support safe evacuation planning.

Entitled ‘Safety rules for the construction and installation of lifts. Particular applications for passenger and goods passenger lifts. Evacuation of persons with disabilities using lifts’, the standard provides specific requirements for the use of lifts during the evacuation of persons with disabilities.

It applies to passenger and goods passenger lifts and forms part of the wider BS EN 81 series, which sets out safety rules for lift construction and installation. The 2025 edition replaces previous versions of BS EN 81-76 and reflects continued development in accessibility and safety considerations in the built environment.

