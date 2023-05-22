Smirthwaite, a manufacturer of bespoke specialist needs equipment, has launched a new selection of paediatric moving and handling products that are designed to make transfers safe.

There are a variety of products available including slings, overhead hoists, and showering facilities.

The new moving and handling equipment is designed to make moving in care as safe and comfortable as possible for both the child/young adult and the carers.

This versatile and “cost-effective” equipment is designed to be used in schools, hospitals, and a range of other professional healthcare settings as well as at home. Each product is durable and built to withstand frequent use, Smirthwaite says.

To provide users with extra peace of mind, Smirthwaite’s team of technical experts work with occupational therapists to advise on the most suitable moving and handling equipment. They also provide regular maintenance checks to ensure all equipment conforms to the latest health and safety standards.

Part of the Prism Healthcare family, Smirthwaite is able to offer products from one of its sister companies, which is a moving and handling manufacturer in the UK.

Smirthwaite works closely with children, parents, carers, and therapists, and has developed a broad range of seating, standing, tables, desks, toileting, bathing, changing, showering, sleeping, therapy, and sensory products for children.

Earlier this year, moving and handling specialist Care & Independence launched four in-situ slings, which aim to provide a wider cost-effective choice for community equipment providers.

