Care management platform Log my Care and PainChek, a medical device for pain assessment, are integrating to enhance the care management experience.

With this partnership, care providers can use the Log my Care app to access PainChek’s AI technology, which provides objective and consistent pain assessment for individuals who may not be able to verbally communicate their pain.

Log my Care is an easy-to-use, intuitive platform that helps care providers save time and money and deliver person-centred care. The firm’s mission is to make person-centred technology accessible to everybody in social care.

According to the firms, the new integration will result in better decision-making at the point of care delivery, keeping person-centred care at the heart of care services.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with PainChek to enhance the care management experience for our users,” said Sam Hussain, CEO of Log my Care. “This integration will give care providers a powerful tool to accurately assess pain, enabling them to deliver even better person-centred care.”

PainChek’s goal is to give a voice to those who cannot reliably verbalise their pain. Its app provides a uniform approach to pain assessment, allowing for greater reliability and continuity in pain management.

Tandeep Gill, Head of Business Development at PainChek, commented: “PainChek UK is delighted to be launching its latest integration with Log my Care. It means that care providers can save time and remove any manual handling of pain assessment data when updating a resident’s care plan.

“This gives valuable time back to caregivers to spend with their residents and enables better-informed decision-making around the treatment of pain. We are delighted to be working with the team at Log my Care and we look forward to bringing these added features and benefits to its clients.”

PainChek is currently being used in over 1,500 aged care facilities, with more than two million digital pain assessments conducted to date.

Log my Care gathers insights to help care providers allocate resources and speeds up day-to-day tasks, so they can focus more on the people they support.

