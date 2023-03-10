Healthcare professionals will have the opportunity to further knowledge and improve confidence in specifying healthcare showering solutions and appropriate specification at a free CPD-certified webinar.

Focusing on bathroom adaptations, the webinar will be hosted by UK wetroom manufacturer Impey.

The ‘Level-Access Showering CPD Session’ will take place on 14 March 2023, from 11am-1pm. Interested participants can register here.

Presenting the webinar, Shaun Hunt is Impey’s technical and trade marketing manager, with expertise in the specification and installation of wetrooms and healthcare showering solutions.

Shaun focuses on ‘humanising’ the subject matter and offering a broad vision of the wealth of possibilities a level access shower space can provide.

The session aims to help dedicated healthcare professionals who are invested in finding the best solutions for their clients and users.

In addition to expanding overall knowledge of wetroom installation and product availability, the course serves to increase confidence.

The session counts towards two hours of CPD. It will cover the importance of specifying the right products for each situation and how to ensure that products are specified and installed in the most efficient and effective way to offer the best outcome for everyone involved in the process.

Learning outcomes include: adaptation surveys and what to consider; creating a safe level-access showering space; wetroom drainage types and options; half-height and full-height shower screens; specifying shower trays; understanding slip resistance; electric showers & BEAB Care Mark approval; shower seating considerations; grab rails, specification and positioning; and service and support options.

The webinar will cover the subjects of accessible showering and adapted showering in detail. It has been designed to promote a greater understanding of the requirement for inclusive showering options and specification in all environments.

It will cover: wetroom and shower tray specification, local regulations, how to overcome restrictions, surveying advice and tips, how to specify bathroom products to suit and create safer showering environments and a live Q&A session.

To ensure up-to-date awareness and understanding of products, the webinar will also promote knowledge of new products and emerging technologies within the marketplace.

The products Impey will focus on during the session will include its core healthcare showering portfolio, this includes its Level-Dec EasyFit wetroom floor former, a floorboard replacement with four pre-formed drainage gradients that provides a level access wetroom floor suitable for a vinyl covering.

Its Maxi-Grip Plus grab rail, Elevate half-height shower door range, SlimFold shower seat range and Radiate slip resistant shower tray collection will also be included in the webinar.

Impey told AT Today, each of the products have been engineered to offer specific features and benefits to suit a range of specification and individual requirements for the accessible showering sector.

Impey says that previous attendees found the CPD session incredibly helpful and insightful. Other than healthcare professionals, attendees who have found the CPD useful have come from various roles within sectors including housing authorities, local authorities, occupational therapy, bathroom design, architecture, community and social care, and many other settings where accessible showering facilities are required.

Depending on the level of knowledge and understanding attendees already have, Shaun can tailor the CPD to suit the individuals. This ensures that the content helps to bridge the gap and focus on the growth areas which will be most helpful and suitable for the individuals.

To book a CPD with Impey contact Shaun Hunt at: shaun.hunt@coram.uk or tel 01460 256 080.

