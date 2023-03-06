Luscii, a digital health platform that allows professionals and patients to manage health conditions remotely, has launched a “first-of-its-kind platform” that enables healthcare professionals to create and deploy remote monitoring programmes themselves.

The platform, Certified Medical Developer Program (CMDP), is designed to help lower virtual ward costs and make their deployment quicker.

Luscii currently provides over 70 remote patient monitoring programmes, which allow professionals and patients to manage up to 100 health conditions remotely, saving time and money for healthcare providers. The platform serves multiple trusts across the NHS.

After a six-week digital course to achieve CMDP accreditation, healthcare professionals can develop their own remote care programs for virtual wards and for both chronic and acute care, without the need to code. This means they can deploy virtual wards themselves for any condition, quickly, and at a “very low” cost, according to Luscii.

Programmes can be designed to assist with the monitoring and staged recovery of patients who have ongoing acute and chronic conditions.

CMDP assists healthcare professionals to determine any patient’s current state of health or recovery based on specific vital sign information, such as blood pressure an oxygen levels, provided by patients via the Luscii app.

Algorithms can be configured within programmes to trigger notifications to patients and/or alerts to healthcare professionals, based on any anomaly in patient responses or measurements straying outside safe and expected thresholds.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have worked with, and benefitted from, the expertise of a large number of preeminent healthcare professionals who are leaders in their field to create cutting-edge remote care programs that improve patient experience whilst also dramatically reducing the number of hospital admissions,” said Daan Dohmen, Founder of Luscii. “For us, the natural and logical next step in our platform’s evolution is to put the power to adapt, develop, and in some cases, completely reimagine these programs, directly in the hands of the brilliant minds who are on the frontlines of healthcare. As a first-of-its-kind self build platform, we are now giving them the superpower to create the future of healthcare.”

Having utilised the Luscii platform to deploy its first virtual wards in December 2022, leaders at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust are among the first CMDP accreditation cohort.

Nick Sinclair, Director Of Operations at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, commented: “The forced reinvention of healthcare practices in response to the Covid pandemic taught us that we can adapt far more quickly than we thought.

“We have a real opportunity now in healthcare to reimagine outdated systems. The advancement of remote patient care and monitoring through platforms like Luscii can play a major role in this evolution, delivering major improvements to operational efficiency and patient care.

“With Luscii’s new CMD program, we’re immensely excited that for the first time, we have total freedom of development. What this means is the ability to build and adapt our remote patient programs at pace, with the flexibility and scale to meet the specific needs and aspirations of our clinicians.”

In an exclusive article for AT Today, Dr Noel O’Kelly, Clinical Director at virtual ward provider Spirit Health, shared the process behind delivering NHS virtual wards, including working with clinicians to develop the healthcare pathways, training NHS staff, and how patients are being introduced to the technology. Read it here.

