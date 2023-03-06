A £1 million grant will help disabled children’s charity Newlife to provide disabled and terminally ill children across the UK with life-changing specialist buggies and wheelchairs.

The grant, from Motability, will be received over three years, with the aim of helping 280 children and young people with mobility issues.

Providing disabled children with specialist buggies, wheelchairs, and powered wheelchairs will help to improve their health and mobility. The children will be able to safely and comfortably visit and explore new places, attend vital medical appointments, and go to school using their new equipment.

Stephen Morgan, Newlife Director of Operations, said: “It’s fantastic news that Newlife has been supported by Motability to receive this hugely significant grant. The funds will enable us to change the lives of hundreds of disabled and terminally ill children who will receive the vital wheelchairs and buggies.”

The funding from Motability comes from its new portfolio of grant programmes. This is specifically set up for other charities and organisations that support the transport needs of disabled people.

Over three financial years ending in March 2025, Motability will award a total of £50 million in funding to charities and organisations across the UK that can help fill gaps in existing transport services for disabled people.

The new grant will help children like 16-year-old Finlay-Woodcock Daniels from Chester, who had a wheelchair from Newlife in November last year.

Finlay has cerebral palsy and a visual impairment, so the new wheelchair not only eased his pain and discomfort but also allowed him to move independently.

Mum Alexa said: “A wheelchair is a necessity when you can’t walk and as you are spending around 12 hours a day in it. Finlay had back pain and was constantly uncomfortable before, but all that changed almost overnight when he had the wheelchair from Newlife.

“We are very grateful for their support. Finlay can now transport himself so much easier as the wheels can go everywhere. The wheelchair and E-motion wheels have definitely changed our lives for the better.”

Last year, Newlife launched a Christmas appeal called Give the Gift of Play to help fund its play therapy equipment for children with disabilities and terminal illnesses.

