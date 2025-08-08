Following the announcement last week that NRS Healthcare is in liquidation, Lincolnshire County Council and Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) have selected new providers to ensure continuity of vital health and social care services.

From 1 August 2025, Millbrrok Healthcare and Livity Life took over community equipment, wheelchair, and telecare services across Lincolnshire.

According to the council and ICB, this move means that service users would continue to receive uninterrupted support and ensure current service levels were maintained.

Millbrook Healthcare has taken over the community equipment service and wheelchair service for the area. These services include equipment loans for adults and children with long-term conditions and disabilities; supporting daily health and social care needs; wheelchair provision for adults and children with long-term physical disabilities; and supporting those whose mobility is affected by illness or disability.

Livity Life has taken over the telecare service, which includes 24/7 monitoring and emergency response equipment; automatic contact with family, carers, or emergency services when needed; and fall detection and emergency alert systems.

In a joint statement about the service provider changes, the council and ICB said: “People using these services will receive a letter in the coming weeks, explaining what this change will mean for them.

“We would like to reassure you that we will continue to support people in the community. There may be some short-term disruption during this transition, but we are working to mitigate the impact. During this period, we will be prioritising support to protect those most impacted by this change.

“People are asked to be vigilant in case fraudsters attempt to take advantage of this disruption. No one will be contacting people to request payment of any kind in relation to these services. The only exceptions are if a person has an agreed Personal Wheelchair Budget, and they would only be contacted by Millbrook Healthcare in regard to this. Telecare Service users who already pay for their service via direct debit will only be contacted by Livity Life.”

