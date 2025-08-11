West Sussex County Council has announced that, as of 1 August 2025, Livity Life replaced NRS Healthcare as the technology-enabled care (TEC) service provider for the area.

The change in TEC provider follows the news that NRS Healthcare is in liquidation.

In West Sussex, there are around 2,500 people currently receiving support under the TEC service. There are also over 1,000 residents who pay for the service themselves.

According to the council, its main priority was to ensure continuity of the TEC service for West Sussex residents. During the transition period, Livity Life will handle urgent repairs for existing customers and urgent hospital discharge installations. The local authority stated that it will confirm when routine referrals resume and share any updated processes.

West Sussex County Council reassured that there was no expected disruption to its community equipment service, as that was provided by Millbrook Healthcare and not NRS Healthcare.

A joint statement from Brighton & Hove City Council, East Sussex County Council, West Sussex County Council, and NHS Sussex Integrated Health and Care Board reads: “We are aware of the national reports regarding NRS Healthcare and have worked closely with partner authorities and healthcare providers across Sussex to find alternative providers. We can confirm, from 1 August new arrangements are in place across Sussex.

“Our shared priority has been the safety and wellbeing of our residents, and our teams have worked hard to minimise the impact on residents who have been receiving support from NRS Healthcare.”

“In Brighton & Hove NRS provided community equipment services such as rails, hoists and beds, and in East Sussex and West Sussex they supplied Technology Enabled Care services. TEC allows someone to call for help in the event of an emergency, if they’re not feeling well or if they become anxious about a situation, such as an unknown caller to a home.

“We recognise how important community equipment and technology enabled care can be for people leaving hospital or maintaining their independence at home, and we are committed to ensuring that services remain as reliable as possible, especially to those people with the highest levels of need.”

