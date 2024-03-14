AAVAA, which specialises in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology for enhanced accessibility, has launched new assistive technology that incorporates into existing smart glasses to give the wearer greater control over devices.

AAVAA’s BCI System for Smart Glasses means a person can use eye, head, and facial movements, such as blinks, for greater control of assistive technologies. For example, a wheelchair user could use the new system to control smart devices in their home with a wink.

The BCI-controlled technology is designed to seamlessly integrate with companies’ existing BCI-enabled eyewear for convenience, speed, and functionality.

Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder and CTO of AAVAA, commented: “Imagine being able to capture photos with a simple blink, type an email using eye movements or allowing wheelchair users to control their smart devices in their home with a wink.

“Our vision is to empower businesses with tools that enhance both functionality and accessibility, as well as user engagement. This is the beginning of a journey toward a more immersive and accessible digital future for everyone.”

The BCI System for Smart Glasses can interpret brain and bio-signals for tracking user attention, facial gestures, and gross eye movement for command and control.

In addition, the BCI technology is powered by a computationally light algorithm and a small, standalone microcontroller to enable fast response times in sleek, compact designs.

The proprietary fabric and polymer sensors set a new standard in comfort and signal quality, according to AAVAA. They can intelligently distinguish between intentional and accidental movements for accuracy and effectiveness.

“Whether it’s creating more immersive gaming experiences or providing assistive technologies with more intuitive interfaces, AAVAA’s BCI System for Smart Glasses is equipped to meet the diverse needs of many applications,” Naeem added.

AAVAA confirmed with AT Today that its new technology is available in the UK. As the AAVAA BCI System for Smart Glasses is a licensed technology, the price varies, depending on the partnership.

Naeem has previously shared an exclusive article with AT Today on how BCI assistive devices are working to overcome the limitations of current assistive products and how these devices enable users with motor impairments to operate devices without difficult physical or spoken commands.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...