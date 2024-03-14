Veterans whose mobility issues are attributable to their service can now apply for support from the reinstated Veterans’ Mobility Fund (VMF) from Help for Heroes.

Alongside Blesma, Help for Heroes was awarded the administration of this life-changing fund by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs (OVA) and the Armed Forces Covenant Trust Fund in September 2023.

The VMF supports veterans with physical disabilities through grants to enable them to access mobility equipment that will improve their quality of life.

During the fund’s hiatus, Help for Heroes has handed out other support grants to veterans worth more than £400,000.

Help for Heroes CEO, James Needham, said: “This fund will make a vital difference to the lives of those injured during military service, and we are pleased the Government has recognised the mobility challenges some injured veterans face.

“Now, with the fund’s reinstatement, more injured veterans will have access to life-changing mobility support.”

The fund will remain open for five years. Help for Heroes says eligible veterans will, ordinarily, be in receipt of a War Pension or an award from the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme. Those who believe they may be entitled to support can apply for life-changing grants or equipment to help with their mobility needs from today.

