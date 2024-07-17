NHS Kent and Medway have awarded a new contract to Ross Care to provide NHS wheelchairs following a thorough procurement process.

The service was previously provided by Ross Care, and there will be no change to locations or contact details. This means people who meet the criteria for an NHS wheelchair and need a new one, or one repaired, will continue to be referred to Ross Care. The five-year contract started on 1 June 2024.

Two open days for healthcare professionals and service users to learn more about the service and discuss development plans will be announced by Ross Care shortly.

People interested in participating in the group can express their interest or provide feedback by emailing kentandmedwaywcs@rosscare.co.uk.

Lee Martin, Chief Delivery Officer at NHS Kent and Medway, said: “We are pleased to announce that Ross Care will remain as the provider of the Kent and Medway Wheelchair Service. Ross Care will continue to develop a high-quality, responsive service by working with, and listening to, the people who use it.”

Ross Care will be strengthening the service user engagement group, particularly young people, as part of its commitment to increasing community feedback and engagement to shape the service.

Mike Teaney, Service Manager at Ross Care, commented: “It is a tremendous privilege for our team to provide this for the next five years. In recent months, we have collaborated with NHS Kent and Medway to develop the effectiveness of the wheelchairs service and we are pleased this will continue.

“We are also launching several new initiatives, including a new website to improve information accessibility and feedback. Additionally, we are excited to introduce a new partnership with Whizz-Kidz, which will enhance our specialist support for children’s services.”

