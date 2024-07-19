Aira, an app that provides remote, on-demand visual interpreting for individuals with sight loss, has unveiled a new visual interpreting service tailored for events of any kind called Aira Access Events.

Organisers who offer Aira Access Events provide their visually impaired attendees with an additional useful tool for accessing visual information. Using the Aira app, people with sight loss can access on-demand visual interpreting, either one-on-one, or as part of a group.

Anyone at an event can also use Aira’s free Access AI feature to upload or take a photo and receive an instant AI-generated description, plus verify with a visual interpreter.

The assistive tech service supports people with sight loss to participate more fully in events. Through a click on their phones, Aira users can connect with a trained visual interpreter to more efficiently navigate, engage, and socialise at events.

Aira’s event service is a holistic approach to making events more accessible; visual interpreters can assist with tasks that span the event, like audio description for keynotes, navigation, website registration, and form completion.

Event attendees can download the Aira app for free in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and click in the app to join an event. By geofencing the event boundary, Aira will be available for free to any individual within that area. There is nothing for organisers’ IT teams to set-up or maintain.

Event organisers can offer Aira’s high impact visual interpreting in two ways:

Aira 1-to-1 enables event attendees to receive personalised visual interpreting for orientation, navigation, social interactions, venue descriptions, and more. They can open the Aira app, tap a button, and a visual interpreter will use their phone’s camera to assist with whatever task they need support on. Aira 1-to-Many is used to provide access to visual information in sessions, workshops, and static event activities for multiple people simultaneously. One visual interpreter will provide descriptions that any visually impaired participant can access through the app.

Get in touch with Aira here to find out more about Aira Access Events.

Recently, Be My Eyes, a firm that creates accessible products and services for visually impaired and blind people, announced that its AI visual assistant app is now available on any Windows 10/11 PC through the Microsoft Store, for free.

