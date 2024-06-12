Be My Eyes, a firm that creates accessible products and services for visually impaired and blind people, has announced that its AI visual assistant app is now available on any Windows 10/11 PC through the Microsoft Store, for free.

The Be My AI app is designed to provide rich AI-powered visual descriptions for people who are blind or visually impaired. Previously, the app was only available on Android or Apple smartphones. Now, Be My AI is available on Windows desktops through the Microsoft store.

From photos and graphs to screenshots, the free app employs OpenAI’s GPT-4 with Vision model to deliver detailed descriptions and present visual content in a more useful way.

The app ensures people can receive rapid, automated descriptions of screen elements, photographs, and diagrams through AI-based natural language conversations, directly on their PC. By providing AI-powered descriptions of images and graphics, coupled with an interactive chatbot feature, the Be My Eyes app can be used for a wide variety of tasks.

For example, the app can describe the user’s screen. Whether it is an application interface or a web page layout, users can get detailed descriptions to grasp visual elements with ease.

The app can also describe local images. From family photos to documents, users can upload images to the app and receive comprehensive descriptions in seconds. Alongside local images, Be My AI can describe online images too.

Additionally, Be My AI can help users get ready for video calls. By using a connected or built-in camera, the app can describe how the person looks to the camera, whether they are centred, or if the lighting is okay, prior to a live video call.

Beyond providing descriptions, the app allows users to ask follow-up questions and delve deeper into the content being described. This interactive feature enhances engagement and fosters a more dedicated user experience for blind or visually impaired people, according to Be My Eyes.

‍‍”The new Be My Eyes for Windows app will soon become an essential resource for accessing all the information on the desktop,” said Andy Lane, Be My Eyes user. “Over the coming months, it will become an essential resource for accessing a ton of information on your Windows PC, be it photos, graphs, screenshots or web pages. It’s set to become a valuable tool for anyone who is blind or has low vision!”

Recently, Microsoft unveiled some of its latest accessibility features to make its products and services easier to use.

