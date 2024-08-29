This year’s Paralympic Games has kicked off in Paris, and Canadian technology solutions provider AWL-E is improving accessibility at the event for Para athletes and people with reduced mobility.

Over 4,000 Para athletes will take part in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The athletes will compete in 549 medal events across 22 sports, including a number of wheelchair events like wheelchair basketball, rugby, fencing and tennis.

To help improve accessibility at this global event, AWL-E’s Agile Station – an innovative wireless charging station for electronic mobility aids – is being showcased alongside WHILL devices as part of the mission of inclusivity at the games.

The Agile Station is designed to optimise the charging process for powered mobility aids, improving independence of users. It is a slim and compact mat that enables autonomous charging at a comparable speed to traditional wired solutions while reducing the necessity for human interactions, AWL-E states.

WHILL, which provides a variety of modern mobility solutions, has 30 devices at the games, with some located in the athlete village and others at the Inclusive Mobility Park. There is an AWL-E Agile Station at both locations that are adapted to WHILL solutions.

AWL-E will be in Paris for the duration of the Paralympic Games to promote accessibility on the world stage. The company is part of the Mobility Unlimited Hub inaugural cohort, launched in partnership with the MaRS Discovery District and the Toyota Mobility Foundation.

The WHILL Autonomous Model A won a Best of Innovation Award at CES 2023, which is designed to significantly change how individuals with limited mobility and reduced sensory or fine motor skills navigate large venues, such as airports, theme parks, and hospitals.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...