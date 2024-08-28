Microsoft’s video gaming brand, Xbox, has announced a raft of new accessibility options and features that are designed to enhance the gaming experience for disabled people.

These offerings encompass three new accessibility devices and 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers. Beyond the new offerings, Xbox is also making its accessory and console product packaging more accessible.

Xbox has confirmed with AT Today that all of its new accessibility offerings will be available in the UK. More details are below on each new option.

Xbox Adaptive Joystick

The new Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a wired companion for Xbox controllers, which is designed specifically for players with reduced mobility. Xbox says it has been created through years of research, testing, and collaboration with disabled gamers, alongside accessibility experts.

It includes four button inputs on the front, a standard Xbox thumbstick, and two additional buttons that mimic the bumper and trigger placement on a traditional controller. All these buttons are customisable for flexible and comfortable gaming.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick’s versatility allows players to seamlessly incorporate the controller into existing gaming setups, according to the company. It can be controlled with one hand, mounted via tabletops, or used with non-hand body parts.

Additionally, the joystick can connect to the Xbox Adaptive Controller for a full adaptive setup.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick will launch in early 2025. It will be available through the Microsoft Store at $29.99 USD (£22.67 GBP).

3D-printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers

Xbox has expanded its range of customisable and adaptive thumbstick toppers. The company collaborated with community members, charities, and a hospital involved in adaptive gaming and 3D printing to design complimentary 3D-printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers with Xbox Design Lab.

There are six adaptive thumbstick topper designs available for 3D printing, allowing players to customise the height and width, including:

Plate-shaped thumbstick topper: Provides a shallow, indented surface, which is helpful for operating sticks with larger body parts, like the chin.

Dome-shaped thumbstick topper: Features a rounded, convex surface, which is designed to accommodate various grip strengths or dexterity levels.

Stick-shaped thumbstick topper: Offers a narrow cylindrical grip, which increases height and leverage to reduce the force needed to operate the stick.

Pull thumbstick topper: Provides a deep, bowl-shaped surface that surrounds a thumb, finger, or similar object, which reduces the pressure required.

Sphere-shaped thumbstick topper: Presents a smooth, rounded, ball-shaped surface to support alternative ways of operating a thumbstick, such as grasping it.

Custom thumbstick topper: Allows players to create their own shape with increased adhesion for shapable materials like clay or mouldable plastic, enabling them to make and affix any shape that works best.

The 3D-printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers are available now with Xbox Design Lab. Xbox Design Lab outputs the design files that players can then 3D print if they have a 3D printer or take to any 3D printing service of their choosing.

8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller

The new Lite SE 3.4G Wireless Controller was created in collaboration with 8BitDo, Designed for Xbox’s partner.

The Lite SE was designed specifically for gamers with reduced mobility. It features low-resistance buttons and highly sensitive Hall Effect joysticks. All buttons are conveniently accessible on the top of the controller, and it has a non-slip silicone mat to keep it steady while gaming.

The Lite SE can connect wirelessly with a 2.4G adapter or be wired directly to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows 10 and above. It also includes two programmable Super Buttons that players can map without any extra software and are fully compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

The 8BitDo Lite SE is available now for $59.99 USD (£45.33 GBP).

ByoWave Proteus Controller

Xbox has partnered with ByoWave to announce that the Byowave Proteus Controller is officially available for purchase.

The Proteus Controller comes with “snap and play” parts and is centred around personalisation. With its modular design, players can tweak their controller setup to match their unique play style, physical needs, and game preferences, with over 100 million different combinations. The module mapping system makes it easy to save and switch configurations, so players can experiment with different set-ups hassle free.

The ByoWave Proteus Controller is available now for $299 USD (£225.91 GBP).

Toggle hold feature

Xbox’s new toggle hold feature is available to Xbox Insiders. This feature is intended to help make using a controller easier and supports players who have difficulty holding prolonged button presses.

Similar to sticky keys on a computer, players can assign any button or port on the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Xbox Adaptive Joystick, or Xbox Elite Series 2 controller to stay pressed until pressing again to release.

Accessible packaging for Xbox Adaptive Joystick and new Xbox Series X|S console options

Based on feedback from the gaming and disability community, Xbox has improved the packaging for the Xbox Adaptive Joystick so it is more accessible.

The packaging features a centre-seamed shipper with looped tape to facilitate retail package removal; a large base-tab to prompt an uncomplicated out-of-box experience; a hinged box lid, with large loop attached for product access; ample space around the product to assist with removal; a large loop for seamless cable folio access; and no twist ties on cables for simple handling.

Xbox has applied these insights to redesign and improve the accessibility of the packaging for the three new Xbox Series X|S console options. The firm has incorporated loops on the accessory box for easier removal and a top-down opening for improved access.

Additionally, the outer box design for Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition and Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition has a hinge design with a larger opening and multiple access options.

