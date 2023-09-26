Learning disability charity Hft’s face-to-face personalised technology training course, which aims to provide those who support vulnerable people with an awareness of assistive technology, has received CPD certification.

Hft’s course, titled ‘Introduction to Personalised Technology (supporting people to lead their best lives possible)‘, is a three-hour training module covering topics such as what personalised technology is, implementing and managing technology, and ethical issues to consider.

The newly certified course is aimed at anyone who supports someone who might benefit from technology, including learning disabled people, physically disabled people, or people with dementia or a mental illness.

The Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certification has been provided by The CPD Certification Service, the world’s largest independent CPD accreditation organisation working across all industry sectors, and is the second of Hft’s courses to receive this.

Emma Nichols, Personalised Technology Manager at Hft, said: “We first received CPD accreditation for our eLearning module and are delighted to have now received CPD accreditation for this training.

“Having both our distance learning and face-to-face courses accredited really widens the options we can offer to learners that not only provides them with the skills and knowledge they need when using technology with people, but is a recognised course that supports their career development.”

This training course is one of the many personalised technology services offered by Hft. The charity offers a number of training courses from bespoke workshops to accredited qualifications, all using practical examples and real-life cases studies to raise awareness and better education around the implementation of personalised technology.

This year’s OT Show will also have a number of CPD courses covering assistive technologies available for occupational therapists to attend. Find out more here.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...