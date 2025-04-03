Foundations, the national body for the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) and home improvement agencies in England, has announced its 2025 DFG High-Cost Adaptations Summit, which takes place this summer.

The DFG High-Cost Adaptations Summit brings together dedicated professionals, the third sector, and others to debate solutions to the key challenges currently affecting the assessment and delivery of the DFG for complex high-cost adaptation cases and their families.

Taking place at the Birmingham Conference and Events Centre on 8 July, the DFG High-Cost Adaptations Summit is aimed at professionals involved in the delivery of the DFG who want to make a positive impact on their role, the sector, and the people they aim to meet the needs of. Tickets start at £96.96 and can be purchased here.

According to Foundations, the UK Government is reviewing the DFG upper limit, with an announcement expected in June’s spending review. This could shape how high-cost home adaptations are funded.

Foundations’ event is not just about the DFG. It says that in many complex cases, DFG funding only covers a fraction of the cost. The summit will dive into other funding streams and how to unlock them to get adaptations delivered faster.

Attendees will learn how to handle high-cost cases differently and how to bring together housing, social care, and health to stop people falling through the gaps.

The DFG High-Cost Adaptations Summit will also cover modern construction methods that cut build times and create better, more usable spaces, so people are not left waiting for years.

The event will discuss a strengths-based approach, looking at real choices, real budgets, and real compromises that deliver the best outcomes.

Through lived-experience evidence, expert talks, and facilitated workshops, attendees will have the opportunity to assess and apply innovative financing strategies and learn how to build collaborations with external organisations to secure alternative sources of funding.

In addition, professionals will learn how to improve communication and collaboration between practitioners and disabled people/families when managing high-cost adaptation requests.

The summit will explore real-world examples of innovative, and the viability of, modern construction methods (MMC) applications that have improved the efficiency, quality, and sustainability of home adaptations.

Attendees will further understand how to implement cost-benefit analysis and social return on investment in high-cost home adaptations and services.

Speakers include Rachel Wright, Founder/Director of Born at the Right Time, an organisation aimed at improving the lives of disabled people and their families; Dr Bert Provan, Senior Policy Fellow and Knowledge Broker at the Centre for Analysis of Social Inclusion (CASE) at the London School of Economics; and Clare Skidmore, National Strategic Housing Lead, Learning Disability and Autism Programme at NHS England.

At the start of 2025, Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, confirmed an £86 million boost to the DFG.

