Muscular Dystrophy UK and the charity Whizz Kidz have joined forces to offer lifechanging grants to under-18s with a muscle-wasting or weakening condition.

The collaboration has awarded nearly £50,000 in grants to enable eight children to access a new wheelchair.

Muscular Dystrophy UK says having a progressive muscle-wasting and weakening condition often means needing access to specialist equipment throughout life, which can come at a substantial financial cost.

Unfortunately, young people in the UK that need to use a wheelchair often cannot access the equipment that fully meets their needs through local services, due to long wait times, costing issues, and some children not meeting the qualifying criteria, Muscular Dystrophy UK adds.

Neeru Naik, Director of Services and Support at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “On average powered wheelchairs can cost anything between £5,000-£35,000.

“The partnership with Whizz Kidz allows these children, living with a muscle wasting and weakening condition, to access essential wheelchairs. Giving them freedom – whilst avoiding disappointingly long-wait periods.

Sarah Pugh, Chief Executive at Whizz Kidz, commented: “We’re looking forward to exploring how we can further our relationship with Whizz Kidz to help others in need in the future.”

“At Whizz Kidz, we believe every young wheelchair user deserves the right equipment to live life to the fullest. By joining forces with Muscular Dystrophy UK, we are breaking down barriers and providing vital mobility solutions that will have a truly lifechanging impact.

“These grants mean greater independence, confidence, and opportunity for children who need it most, and we are proud to be part of this transformative collaboration.”

The Wheelchair Alliance is urging the UK Government to act on an update to current guidance that would require disabled children to have driving licences and insurance for their powered wheelchairs.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...