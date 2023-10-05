Bath-based design charity Designability will launch its “groundbreaking” accessible pushchair for wheelchair users at Harrogate’s International Nursery Fair later this month.

The pushchair, which can be used by a disabled parent or carer or those who are non-disabled, has been designed with mass manufacture in mind.

The innovative design replaces the traditional rear wheels/footbrake assembly, turning any conventional pushchair into an accessible pushchair.

Currently in prototype format, the team from Designability is now looking for a commercial partner to bring the pushchair to market for the first time and hopes that it will offer true independence to disabled parents and carers worldwide.

The Harrogate International Nursery Fair, which runs from 15-17 October 2023, has been chosen as the venue for the pushchair’s launch.

Interested parties are invited to come along and see the prototype in action, with demonstrations held daily. Members of the Designability team will also be available to answer any questions.

Matthew Ford, Director of Design and Innovation at Designability, said: “We’re so excited to finally launch our accessible pushchair for wheelchair users in Harrogate and to show everybody what it can do! It really is a game changer that helps address one of the main inequalities disabled parents and carers face; the ability to take their babies and very young children out independently.”

Designability says there are currently no products on the global market that meet an accessible pushchair demand, meaning that parents or carers who are wheelchair users have no safe way to get to the shops or the park independently with their young child. They are either left isolated at home or dependent on a non-disabled partner or carer. This can also lead to practical difficulties, with parents resorting to having their child sitting on their lap, which is often unsafe and uncomfortable.

As well as the practical difficulties, disabled parents have spoken about the emotional impact of being reliant on others to go out with their baby or toddler, and that this means they feel a ‘lesser’ parent.

Matt explained the inspiration behind the pushchair design: “As a national disability charity, we have been aware of the need for this product for many years. It is our most requested product, and we estimate that there are around 20,000 disabled parents in the UK alone who could benefit.

“We have been developing the pushchair over the last four years and believe it will transform the lives of thousands of disabled parents and carers, enabling them to live with greater independence.”

One parent, Sarah, who took part in recent user testing, explained the difference the pushchair would make to her life: “At home I can be everything for my children. I can achieve anything. When I’m out that completely changes. To leave the house, I need to find someone to help me push the pram. I can’t just pop to the park or shops – I become a sideline watcher to my child.

“The amount of days my babies wouldn’t sleep, what I would have given to be able to walk them round the block to calm them. It’s like the change when you get your first car, suddenly you are free to do what you want to do, whenever you want to do it. True freedom.”

Earlier this year, the charity received a grant of £54,000 to provide free powerchairs to children whose mobility is affected by conditions such as cerebral palsy, spinal muscular atrophy, and muscular dystrophy.

