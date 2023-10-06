The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has unveiled £30 million government funding in innovative medical technology (medtech), which is designed to help ease pressures on the NHS this winter.

Available to each region in England, integrated care systems (ICSs) will be invited to submit bids for a share of £30 million to roll out innovative technology.

The medtech will help cut waiting lists, speed up diagnosis, and deliver new and improved ways to treat patients, according to the government.

Depending on local need, ICSs could use the funding to expand virtual wards, allowing more patients to receive the care they need at home, freeing up hospital beds. The NHS expanded its hospital at home service to cover children earlier this year, after successfully treating more than 6,400 children over the last year.

ICSs could also invest in wearable medical devices for use by patients at home to aid diagnosis and management of numerous chronic conditions. These devices allow the monitoring of vital signs such as blood oxygen levels, heartbeat and blood pressure.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “It is vital that clinicians have access to the latest technology to save staff time, deliver high quality care and help cut waiting lists – one of the government’s top five priorities.

“This investment will see the latest tech innovations rolled out across the NHS. From virtual ward beds to wearable medical devices, patients will be better supported, and we will ease pressures on hospitals this winter.

“We’re preparing for this winter earlier than ever before including delivering thousands more hospital beds and hundreds of new ambulances.”

Applications for this new funding are expected to open this month with project delivery this financial year.

Earlier this year, the DHSC published its Medical Technology Strategy, which set out steps to ensure patients can access safe, effective, and innovative technology through the NHS.

