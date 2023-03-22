A new fully electric powered off-road wheelchair has been launched by all-terrain wheelchair firm Mountain Trike Company and vehicle adaptations specialist Steering Development.

SDMotion Trike claims to be durable and high-quality with a raft of unique features for people wanting to explore challenging outdoor terrains.

Healthcare professionals will have a chance to view the new assistive device at a popular mobility and independent living exhibition, Naidex 2023, which takes place today (22 March) and tomorrow (23 March) at the NEC in Birmingham.

Professionals and their clients can see SDMotion Trike on Mountain Trike Company’s stand, H41, and try it out for themselves on the mobility test track at the show.

SDMotion Trike is fully electric controlled with an easy-to-use joystick, which can be mounted to either the left- or right-hand side. Standard fittings include a lithium-ion battery, which offers a range of approximately 18 miles, and off-road 26” tyres provide excellent performance over a variety of uneven terrains.

The robust Mountain Trike Company frame facilitates “outstanding” off-road performance, according to the firm, which will allow more wheelchair users access to the great outdoors.

Discussing the new product, Tim Morgan, Managing Director at Mountain Trike Company, said: “The SDMotion Trike has been in development for a good 18 months so I am super excited to see the product launch.

“Both myself and Jeff Adams from Steering Developments have an engineering background and have many years of experience working with niche mobility products so getting the product right from an engineering and end user point of view has been key and why we’ve taken time to bring it to market.

“For us at Mountain Trike adding this fully powered, joystick controlled, all terrain wheelchair compliments our existing wheelchair range. Helping people get outdoors, despite ability, has always been our ethos and the addition of the SDMotion Trike will enable a wider range of users with a variety of abilities to enjoy the outdoors.

“I’m excited about this new partnership with Steering Developments, our organisations are very aligned and bringing the Mountain Trike together with the SDMotion kit is the perfect combination for this innovative new product.”

SDMotion Trike can be folded into a cube and has quick-release wheels for easy transportation. It weighs 37kg (without the battery) and comes in a wide range of colours. Customised adaptations are available.

Comfort and safety are key, Mountain Trike Company emphasises, with RockShox air shock absorbers, electromagnetic brakes and manual safety brakes, efficient brushless motors with built-in braking function, various seating options with moulded comfort cushions, and an adjustable footplate.

Grant Harbour, Managing Director at Steering Developments, commented: “We are very excited that this new partnership between MT and SDL has meant the SD Motion range has taken a new step forward.

“Since our first visit to Japan in 1999, these high quality power add-on systems have allowed thousands of users to experience freedom in going to new places. Now we look forward to seeing the new SDMotion Trike in use up and down the country and beyond places users have gone before.”

SDMotion Trike is now available to purchase in the UK and has an RRP of £11,950.

Last year, The Mountain Trike Company partnered with Mobility Hire to deliver a hire scheme arrangement that offers a more flexible approach for clients to hire and try Mountain Trike wheelchairs before committing to a full purchase.

