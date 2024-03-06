Mobility equipment supplier AAT GB is exploring the potential to use specialist seating to positively impact a child with physical, emotional, or sensory impairments.

Gravity Chair, a unique foam positioning system for severe and complex motor and sensory impairments, is now available in a choice of colours, including blue, green, and pink, to complement the standard grey.

The colours have been specifically chosen for their role in positively influencing a child’s emotions, reinforcing feelings of harmony and calm that Gravity Chair delivers via its innovative design, harnessing the natural forces of gravity.

AAT Director Peter Wingrave said: “Adding colours into the mix of benefits that Gravity Chair brings further encourages the positive feelings that children experience when using the chair. It adds another dimension to their comfort and relaxation.”

AAT says the deep, inclined structure of Gravity Chair encourages a stable seating position without any harnessing. It reduces muscle tension while accommodating muscle contortion and spasm.

AAT offers a range of accessories that enable the seat to be “perfectly” set up for each child. These include wedges, head rests, lateral supports, rockers, abduction pommels, and therapy tables, which are designed to reduce anxiety and encourage engagement.

Clare Mason, Children’s Occupational Therapist at Sefton Carers Centre, commented: “When children feel safe, secure and comfortable their muscle tone relaxes, allowing them to focus and enjoy play activities.

“Children who require supportive seating spend many hours strapped in functional seats and wheelchairs using harnesses or chest straps. Gravity Chair can give them seating away from all that and is in my experience always positively received by the children and their parents.”

Full details of the Gravity Chair foam positioning system can be found on the AAT GB website.

