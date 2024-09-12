Mobility firm Supersmith is launching an innovative mobility scooter next year, the 3Scooter, which aims to blend a unique and contemporary design, improve safety, and reduce stigmas surrounding traditional mobility aids.

The 3Scooter was developed with personal experience at its core. Supersmith states it has incorporated extensive user testing through concept, design, and production to ensure this.

Supersmith hopes its three-wheeled mobility scooter will revolutionise the world of mobility scooters and transform perceptions about the people who use them. It aims to be more aesthetically pleasing, safer, empowering, and sociable than other mobility aids.

The 3Scooter incorporates patented stabilisation technology, which actively adjusts to the terrain. The active suspension system continuously adapts, adjusting its rear legs and speed to ensure balance and maintain eye-level at all times.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the scooter excels in narrow paths, tight turns, and doorways, handling uneven ground with ease. This advanced technology provides a stable, intuitive ride, meaning less time focused on obstacles ahead and more time enjoying the ride.

The 3Scooter further claims to dismantle the stigma associated with mobility scooters, by seating riders up to 90 percent of standing height. According to Supersmith, this means users are not literally or metaphorically looked over.

Supersmith was inspired by its founders, Tom and Emily Morgan, along with Dr Fred Russell-Pavier, and their personal experiences. Tom has seen his sister living with multiple sclerosis and struggling with traditional mobility scooters, as he says they lacked safety and contributed to feelings of social exclusion due to the strong negative stigmas associated with them.

This motivated the family trio to transform the user experience of mobility scooters. Their focus is on creating a mobility solution that is a gateway to an independent, confident, and connected life.

Tom Morgan, Co-Founder of Supersmith, commented: “This journey is incredibly personal for all of us. Together with my wife Emily and her cousin Fred, we founded Supersmith to make life easier for anyone who finds walking difficult.

“We’re hoping to empower our community and, through innovation, make the world of micro-mobility accessible for all.”

In addition, the 3Scooter folds in around 10 seconds. It can be partially folded to be used as a walker for added support during moments of fatigue or difficulty. It is lightweight and compact, with a lifting weight of 15kg. The 3Scooter fits easily into the boot of a Volkswagen Golf (or similar vehicle) and has a battery that can be quickly removed to charge inside.

The three-wheeled design allows for a small turning circle, which facilitates easy manoeuvring indoors and outdoors, along with a reverse function for navigating tight spaces such as crowded areas, cafes, and small shops.

Supersmith has now launched the waitlist for the 3Scooter model, which will be available in 2025. Sign up to the waitlist here.

Supersmith won funding from the Design Age Institute in recognition of the innovative 3Scooter.

